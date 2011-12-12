The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Rebecca Black Releases “Friday”

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Rebecca Black auto-tuned her way into our brains making it almost impossible to forget her terrible monotonous song “Friday.”

The music video went viral and since it’s debut has acquired over 10 million views on Youtube.

