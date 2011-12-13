CLOSE
The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Kimbella Gets Her A$$ Beat!

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Poor Kimbella! Chrissy Lampkin hand delivered the a$$ beating of a reality television lifetime to Juelz Santana’s baby mother on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop. Kimbella would have been beaten out her panties, if she had some on!

Peep the madness below:

