The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Kimbella Gets Her A$$ Beat!

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Poor Kimbella! Chrissy Lampkin hand delivered the a$$ beating of a reality television lifetime to Juelz Santana’s baby mother on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop. Kimbella would have been beaten out her panties, if she had some on!

Peep the madness below:

More Ratchetness:

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Mama Jones Is Psychotic! [VIDEO]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: “Who You Finna Try” Meets “Superbass” [VIDEO]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Rebecca Black Releases “Friday”

Also On The Urban Daily: