15 Women That SHOULD Have Been On The “Hottest Women Ever” List

Men’s Health magazine has a lot of people wondering what they serve in the punch bowl during their office holiday parties after naming Jennifer Aniston the sexiest woman of all time. We don’t know what criteria they were using but if getting curbed by Bratt Pitt for Angelina Jolie qualifies as sexy then oh well.

Our friends at Bossip share our cynicism and came up with their own list of fine ass women that could have bumped Aniston waaay down on this list.

Stacey Dash

Erykah Badu

CHECK THE FULL LIST @BOSSIP

