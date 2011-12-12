Monica Performs “Oh Holy Night” On “A Very BET Christmas”

Songstress Monica, spread holiday cheer with her rendition of “Oh Holy Night” on the holiday special “A Very BET Christmas.”

Lloyd, Mindless Behavior, Robin Thicke, Jacob Latimore, Kurtis Blow and Elle Varner also rocked the stage with soulful performances!

Check out the videos below:

Robin Thicke – “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Baby”

Lloyd- She’s All I Want For Christmas

Mindless Behavior- Christmas With My Girl

Jacob Latimore- The First Noel

Elle Varner – “This Christmas”

Kurtis Blow – “Christmas Rappin’”

