Monica Performs “Oh Holy Night” On “A Very BET Christmas”

Songstress Monica, spread holiday cheer with her rendition of “Oh Holy Night” on the holiday special “A Very BET Christmas.”
Lloyd, Mindless Behavior, Robin Thicke, Jacob Latimore, Kurtis Blow and Elle Varner also rocked the stage with soulful performances!
Where To Buy: Customized Snapbacks From Snaphats!
President Barack Obama Spotted Singing With Justin Bieber [VIDEO]
Check out the videos below:
Robin Thicke – “White Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Baby”
Lloyd- She’s All I Want For Christmas
Mindless Behavior- Christmas With My Girl
Jacob Latimore- The First Noel
Elle Varner – “This Christmas”
Kurtis Blow – “Christmas Rappin’”
Spotted @Rap-Up.com
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily