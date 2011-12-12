SWV Making A Combeack! Release “Cosign” Single Cover

SWV is making a comeback! The sisters with voices have released the cover art for their new single “Cosign.”

Coco, Taj and Lelee recently signed a deal with Mass Appeal Entertainment and E1 Entertainment and are also looking at a reality show.

This will be the girls first single in 15 years!

