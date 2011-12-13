FIRST LOOK: The Rock And Bruce Willis in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows us what he’s got cookin’ in next summer’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Looking to improve on the abysmal 2009 G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, director Jon Chu has upped the ante (and the testosterone) with the addition of the Rock and action-star favorite Bruce Willis as Joe Colton. Retaliation boasts a new line up of characters on the G.I. Joe team which includes Roadblock (The Rock), Lady Jaye (Adrianne Palicki) and Flint (D.J. Cotrona). Team Cobra will include master-of-disguise Zartan (Arnold Vosloo), Firefly (Ray Stevenson) and Storm Shadow (Lee Byung-hun).

G.I. Joe: Retaliation opens in theaters nationwide June 29, 2012

Watch trailer below:

