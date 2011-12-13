Are You America’s Next Rap Superstar?

America loves a good singing competition. American Idol, The X Factor, and The Voice are all top ratings earners for their respective television networks. While we all love a good pop star reality competition, where’s the love for the hip-hop heads? Hood Riot Music Inc. has got you covered. Hood Riot Music Inc. is giving aspiring rap artists a shot to display their rap talents and gain the respect of hip-hop audiences across the nation.

HRMI will be launching the second season of their national audition tour, “Hood-to-Hood: America’s Next Hip-Hop Superstar.” The goal is to find an undiscovered emcee who has all the right weaponry to become the next rap icon. Auditions will start in Michigan and hit eight additional states. If you missed any of the footage from any auditions or would like to audition for the competition, hit up Hoodtohoodtv.com. Follow them on Twitter @HoodtoHoodTv.

Take a look at some of the video footage from last season below.

