50 Cent F/ Tony Yayo, “I Just Wanna”

50 Cent takes a break from promoting energy drinks and premiering movies to drop a new music video, “I Just Wanna,” featuring G-Unit’s Tony Yayo. The clip is from his new mixtape The Big 10. The track features a freshly tossed up sample of KC and The Sunshine Band’s “That’s The Way I Like It” by producer D.R.U.G.S.

Given his recent grumblings on Twitter does Fif “just wanna” leave his label? CLICK HERE for more on that and peep the video below.

