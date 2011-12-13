Chadwick Boseman Cast As Jackie Robinson In Biopic

The coveted role of Jackie Robinson has finally been filled. The actor set to play the legendary baseball player will be Chadwick Boseman. For those scratching your head as to who he is, he has made appearances on Lincoln Heights and Persons Unknown.

Boseman has commented on how honored he is to be playing Jackie Robinson. He will be acting alongside Harrison Ford, who has signed on to play Branch Richie. Branch Richie is the Major League Baseball executive with the courage to sign the first African-American baseball player.

Hopefully, the film comes out in the near future. The project has started and stopped quite a few times.

Props to BlackThespian.

