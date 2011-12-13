25 Celebrities Playboy Should’ve Spent A Million Dollars On

In the latest mainstream struggle media news, Lindsay Lohan’s Playboy spread has hit the net and left plenty to be desired. Lohan’s barely there nipples and airbrushed to death appearance cost the magazine a cool milli. A million dollars for that?!?!?!?! I know females around the way who look three million times better and would’ve done it for an all expenses paid trip through college. But I digress. Our friends over at The Smoking Section created a list of the 25 celebrities who should’ve gotten that million dollar deal over Fire Crotch.

Peep the list here.

RELATED POSTS:

Cee-Lo Green & Eva Mendes Team Up For “Pimps Don’t Cry”

Robin Thicke & Paula Patton Get Steamy In “Love After War” [NEW VIDEO]

15 Women That SHOULD Have Been On The “Hottest Women Ever” List