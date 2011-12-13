Questlove On Bachmann Beef: “I Will Still Let The Snark Fly”

During an interview with The Breakfast Club The Roots Questlove addressed the recent controversy over a song the band played on Jimmy Fallon to introduce GOP Presidential Candidate Michele Bachmann. After they performed Fishbone’s “Lyin’ Ass Bitch” as her intro music Bachmann demanded an apology from NBC, which the network and Fallon did.

Now NBC is asking to hear any songs The Roots plan to play before the shows air. But is this censorship of The Roots?

“I will let the snark fly still,” Questlove said. “We’re a comedy show in the same building as Saturday Night Live where that type of satire and humor runs rampant, and even worse. So they’re not going to censor me, but they definitely want to know.”

Quest also says the band chose to stop touring and work on the Jimmy Fallon show because they’d spent eighteen years on the road.

“Once you can navigate the Japanese subway system without help that pretty much means you’ve been there too many times,” he said. File that under #Firstworldproblems.

The Roots new album Undun is in stores now.

RELATED POSTS:

?uestlove Wants Black Thought To Get His Male Lauryn Hill On [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Roots f/ Big K.R.I.T., “Make My”[NEW MUSIC]

The Roots’ “undun” Tracklist And Artwork

Also On The Urban Daily: