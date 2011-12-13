Will Black Hollywood Represent At Next Year’s Oscars?

Tune in to an all new episode of “Cinema In Noir” for the latest in film and casting news, hosted by Candice Frederick, Kimberly Renee, and ReBecca Theodore-Vachon. Our topics include:

(1:50 minute mark) FILM Reviews: KINYARWANDA, SHAME and THE MUPPETS

(16:30 minute mark) Casting News: TLC biopic on VH1, Forest Whitaker and Common

(22:35 minute mark) Featured Topic (with “Eberts Presents” film correspondent Omar Moore):

We discuss some of our favorite performances of the year

Which minority-centered films/performances would we like to see recognized?

Has this year been a better year in film than last year in terms of diversity?

