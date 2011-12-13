Birdman Signs Mystikal To Cash Money YMCMB

Just a couple weeks after signing Busta Rhymes, Bryan “Birdman” Williams is welcoming rapper, Mystikal to the Cash Money/ YMCMB family! Mystikal’s new single “Original” featuring Lil Wayne, will premiere on the Funkmaster Flex show on December 13th!

The New Orleans rapper is set to release his album in 2012!

