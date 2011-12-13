Drake Announces “Club Paradise” Tour

Drake is ready to Take Care of his fans on the “Club Paradise” tour. The Grammy award nominated rapper announce the dates for his upcoming tour, which will conquer North American and European markets.

“I fought for this tour, I fought really hard for this tour because, of course, they want me to go get the big bucks, go into the stadiums and cash out,” says Drake to MTV News.

The dates are below:

February 14 – Miami, FL @ Bank United Center

February 15 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center

February 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 21 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

February 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

February 24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center

February 25 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

February 27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 2 – Arlington, TX @ College Park Center

March 4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Tucson Arena

March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Galen Center

March 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

March 10 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center

March 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Are

