Drake Announces “Club Paradise” Tour

Drake is ready to Take Care of his fans on the “Club Paradise” tour. The Grammy award nominated rapper announce the dates for his upcoming tour, which will conquer North American and European markets.
“I fought for this tour, I fought really hard for this tour because, of course, they want me to go get the big bucks, go into the stadiums and cash out,” says Drake to MTV News.
The dates are below:
February 14 – Miami, FL @ Bank United Center
February 15 – Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center
February 17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 21 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
February 22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
February 24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Tallahassee-Leon County Civic Center
February 25 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
February 27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 1 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 2 – Arlington, TX @ College Park Center
March 4 – Tuscon, AZ @ Tucson Arena
March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Galen Center
March 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
March 10 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center
March 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Are
