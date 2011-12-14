Fantasia Has Baby Boy, Dallas Zavier Barrino

American Idol alumnus Fantasia Barrino has given birth to her baby. The boy, named Dallas Zavier Barrino, was born at 4:14 p.m. at Presbyterian Hospital in North Carolina. He weighed in at 7lbs, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.

This is Barrino’s second child. She has a 10-year-old daughter named Zion.

