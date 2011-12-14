Kanye West Takes Jay-Z On A Tour Of Chicago

While in Kanye West‘s hometown of Chicago, ‘Ye took the opportunity to show Jay-Z some of his city. They hit Kanye’s childhood home, and he reflects on his early inclination towards art.

Spike Lee compliments Kanye on elements of Watch The Throne backstage after a show in this clip, and Kanye almost seems humble!

RELATED POSTS:

Jay-Z & Kanye West Prepping Solo Albums And Watch The Throne 2? [VIDEO]

Watch The Throne Tour Stops In Houston [PHOTOS]

http://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/xmy261_the-chi_music

The Chi by toobu13

Also On The Urban Daily: