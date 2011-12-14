Common “The Dreamer” FT/ Maya Angelou

Common is quite confident in his latest project, The Dreamer, The Believer, because he’s almost released the entire album one leak at a time. The latest preview is his collaboration with the legendary Maya Angelou, “The Dreamer.”

I’ll go on record to say that I’ve liked everything that has come out from this album so far and this is shaping up to be Common’s best album ever. According to the tracklist this is the first song on the album and there is no better way to set the tone than with words from the a poem from Ms Angelou.

“Once you find your shoulders dropping and your speech gets slow and hazy

You’d better change your way of being before you found your brain got lazy

You can build a better future when you join the winning team

If you desire a bright tomorrow you must build a brighter dream

Dare to let your dreams reach beyond you, know that history owns more than it seems

We are here alive today because our ancestors dared to dream…”

