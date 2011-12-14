Does Robin Thicke Have Competition From Allen Stone?

Robin Thicke isn’t the only soulful White man with great music out, because Allen Stone‘s “Unaware” is building a nice buzz around the country. He’s not signed to a record label, but Allen is gaining popularity since posting a performance of this song in his mother’s living room.
See why Allen Stone is becoming a big deal in the video below, and let us know if you like “Unaware.”
