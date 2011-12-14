Chelsea Handler Asks Common: “Do You Like White Women?”

Rapper/actor Common stopped by “Chelsea Lately” Tuesday evening to promote his AMC series “Hell on Wheels.” Host Chelsea Handler wasted no time getting all up in Common’s business, playfully grilling him about his love life. “I know you like big asses because you dated Serena Williams for a while,” Chelsea observed. Playing coy, Common laughed and replied “I like all shapes of women, beautiful women.” When asked if he was attracted to white women, Common wisely give the politically correct response–watch below:

RELATED POSTS:

Common “The Dreamer” Featuring Maya Angelou [NEW MUSIC]

Who Keeps Common Looking So “Manly”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Common Feat. John Legend “The Believer” [NEW MUSIC]

Is Common The New King Of All Media? [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On The Urban Daily: