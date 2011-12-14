Jamal Munnerlyn’s Style Is Family Business

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Jamal Munnerlyn

From: Long Beach, CA

Occupation: TV Journalist/Host

Affiliations: TV One

Television is in Jamal Munnerlyn’s blood. At a very young age the TV journalist and host of “TV One Access” was exposed to the ins and outs of production. His mother was a television producer and his father was an engineer whose career relocated their family to the Caribbean when Jamal was just six-years-old. Living first on the East coast, then in the Caribbean, and eventually on the West coast (Jamal says he was raised primarily in Long Beach), he worked his way up the ranks learning from the people who cared about him the most. “There’s no better teacher than your parents,” he says proudly.

Adding a multi-cultural aspect to his African-American perspective, JM gets to travel the world doing what he loves. Now, he is the executive producer of his own Roscoe Stanley Productions, and with his wife as his partner, and a company named after his dog, Munnerlyn intends on the family in the business and vice versa.

How did you get your start in television?

I started off as an intern. I was interning as a PA when I was 12 in the Virgin Islands. I knew I was going to be in television. My mother was a producer in the Caribbean so I got a chance to see the business first hand at an early age. And I got to see what good professionals were at an early age. I wanted to be an executive producer of several shows, and to do that, you have to get your hands dirty and do everything.

Because you’re on television, it’s almost assumed that you have to be very style conscious. How would you describe your own personal style?

I’m not a fashion guy so I would definitely define it as style. I’m about classics, things that are timeless. A lot of fads and trends aren’t for me. I’m a straight style guy. I’ve never been the guy wearing skinny jeans. I can always were a Ralph Lauren shirt, Clarks, a pair of white on whites, with my LRG jeans. I like to stay with those iconic brands.

Do you ever disagree with what your stylist tells you to wear?

I generally try to have a conversation with the stylist. Often times, they try to pick whatever they want. I really try to have some say in what is going on.

Have you ever been in a situation where you had to wear something that you were unsure of and then saw it on camera and knew it wasn’t the right choice?

I could tell you one time, I was wearing a fuchsia shirt while interviewing on the red carpet. It was at a Fox premiere party. And Portia De Rossi came up with a dress with the exact same color, and I was like, ‘this is not for me.’ Sometimes, you trust the stylist. But that was the moment, I was, like, “I do know. I do know.”

What about grooming?

I keep a classic business cut. I keep facial hair growing, but I’ll shave it off. I can’t do a moustache. I can’t do the goatee. I don’t do the theory of a man needing facial hair. Some dudes don’t need to be walking around with half a beard, so I think it goes to your best reservation. I been told I have a pretty good looking face at times.

Do you have any specific products that you swear by?

There is this Nivea eye roller gel. I work hard I need that. It’s the most revitalizing thing for my face. I use the Gillette Mock 3 razors. And as corny as it is, I’m old school so I’m an Old Spice guy. I do the old school Old Spice aftershave. It’s my thing. I’m not ashamed of it. I’m a big fan of the Old Spice deodorant too. I literally used this stuff for 15 years. Old Spice is making a comeback.

How often do you get to a barbershop?

I try to get to my barber every two weeks. My barber is a Nigerian dude named Akeem out of a small barbershop. He’s the guy that knows my hair. I can have a great convo about philosophy and/or politics, and still get out of there within twenty minutes. I just went to see him before I went to Lagos, Nigeria, and we talked about me visiting his country.

What were you doing in Nigeria?

I went there for African International Film Festival. It brought a lot of filmmakers in, and the competition was shorts/documentaries. There was one, Education of Auma Obama, Obama’s Kenyan sister. It tells the story of his Kenyan side of the family. You realize after watching it that his father was a leader in his own right. They are a family of leaders. Herself, his father. It was quite a great documentary.

