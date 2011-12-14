Tyler Perry Pays It Forward In “Good Deeds”

Tyler Perry kicks off 2012 with the romantic dramedy Good Deeds. Wesley’s world is turned upside down when he meets Lindsey (Thandie Newton), a down-on-her-luck single mother who works on the cleaning crew in his office building. Wesley offers to help Lindsey, and soon sees his world and heart open to new possibilities. The cast includes Phylicia Rashad as matriarch Wilimena Deeds, Beverly Johnson, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men), Brian White, and Eddie Cibrian.

Good Deeds opens in theaters nationwide February 24, 2012

TRAILER:

RELATED POSTS:

Tyler Perry Fires Back At Fans Over Kim Kardashian Casting

Gabrielle Union Stars In New Tyler Perry Movie “Good Deeds”

Also On The Urban Daily: