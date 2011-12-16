2011 Reality Rewind: 8 Moments To Be Remembered!

Reality TV has sucked most of us into a black hole and absorbed our energy which is used to fuel the “powers that be” who create shows like “Basketball Wives LA” and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Janet Jackson Opens Up About The New Man In Her Life [AUDIO]

None-the-less we still tune in every night to see what drama will unfold between Chrissy and Kimbella on “Love & Hip Hop” or between Ronnie and The Situation on “The Jersey Shore.”

As 2012 draws closer, we owe it to the boob tube gods to take a look back at some of the great moments on TV we will never forget!

8. Astro shows his young a$$

7. Wendy Williams can’t dance

6. Draya and Laura hold court in the octagon!

5. Mama Braxton sets Tamar straight!

4. Priscilla Beats the life out of Judi!

3. “The Situation” has a situation!

2. Chrissy & Kimbella get it on!

and the number one spot goes to…[drumroll please]:

1. Kim Kardashian marries Kris Humphries on E! TV

More of “The Best Of 2011” below:

Why Is Drake The “N**ga They Love To Hate”?

A Year In Review: Chris Brown’s Most Notable Moments

Celebrities We Lost In 2011 [PHOTOS]