What Is The Origin Of Andre 3000’s Unique Style?

Name: Andre 3000

From: Atlanta

Occupation: Rapper

Affiliations: OutKast & Dungeon Family

There’s no conversation about style in hip-hop if there is no mention of Andre 3000. Musically, he’s widely respected as being light years ahead of his peers, and has been known to body other MCs when featured on their tracks. But where fashion and style are concerned, 3000 has also proven himself at the top of his class. Years ago, as one-half of the seminal hip-hop duo OutKast, Andre took risks in his fashion, not because he was trying to be anyone else, but himself.

“His style is like no other because he’s so content and so avante garde with who he is,” says celebrity stylist Mike B, who worked with Dre early in his career. “He’s so carefree with it.”

Mike B. points out GQ Magazine’s recent Dungeon Family spread, where Andre was dressed as a masked “Mr. X” and was noticeably styled a lot less than his peers. The spread featured Dre alongside Big Boi and a white robed-Cee Lo (complete with furry hood), who did the interview for the piece. For this shoot, Dre was simply dressed in jeans, a belt and boots. “He didn’t have on a full body of garments, but he still was fly and stood out to everybody.”

Dre’s fashion forward thinking dates back to his early days, which according to Mike B. set trends into motion. “Dre has been fashion, from day one. He was wearing jerseys before everyone else. He was doing the Atlanta Braves jersey with the furry Kangol. He does this,” laughs Mike B. “It’s not a costume to Dre, it’s his everyday lifestyle. Dre is 3000 and it’s still 2012 and folks are still trying to catch up.”

