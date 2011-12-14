Hill Harper Wants Black Men To Own Their Style

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Hill Harper

From: Iowa City, IA

Occupation: Actor/Author

Affiliation: “CSI: NY”

There’s a certain style that comes with accomplishment. It is not something that can be worn or bought at a department store. For actor and author Hill Harper, an effortlessly dressed man, style is already part of who he is. Holding a J.D. and an MPA, the Harvard-educated entertainer became friends with President Barack Obama back in law school. Despite his formal training, Harper chose to pursue a career in entertainment, starring in films and penning several books, including Letters To A Young Brother: Manifest Your Destiny. He is now mostly known for his role as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on “CSI: NY,” which earned him the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. It’s safe to say he’s got all the style he needs.

What grooming advice would you give to men?

I think the one thing that we as men need to focus on, that I learned early on, is taking care of your skin. At the end of the day, that’s what people see. Make sure at night you wash your face with a proper face cleanser and moisturizer. It sounds kind of odd for a man to be talking about it, but we as men need to be thinking about those things. This is what you see first and I believe it affects your self-esteem. I meet a lot of guys and I ask them what they do to take care of your skin and they say I just use some “overall soap and wash my whole head with it.” And that’s not going to help you in the long run. There is nothing wrong with presenting yourself and looking good. When your confidence is higher, you’re willing to take risks and do things to make yourself happy. All of these things are related.

Who keeps your goatee so tight?

There is a barber on “CSI: New York” that comes in, they handle that. But I also keep some clippers myself. If I’m not shooting the show, I can clip it up.

Have you ever gotten grooming advice from a woman?

There was one thing, but I didn’t take the advice. One woman said that men should get manicures and pedicures. I don’t really do that but that’s one thing a woman said. Women look at hands and feet just like men but I think my hands and feet are ok.

