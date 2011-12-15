Chris Paul To Sign With L.A. Clippers

After plenty of speculation and trade rumors, NBA player Chris Paul will be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers from the New Orleans Hornets.

What Is He Leaving Behind?

According to ESPN, The Clippers will send guard Eric Gordon, center Chris Kaman, forward Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota’s unprotected 2012 first-round pick to the Hornets for Paul. The Clippers will also receive two future second-round picks.

If CP3 can stay healthy he and Slam Dunk champion Blake Griffin will be quite an entertaining tandem to watch. But what will their neighbors at the Staples Center do now that Dwight Howard is likely to remain in Orlando and they’ve sent Lamar Odom to Dallas for basically, nothing?

