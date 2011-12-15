Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Hook Up After Watch The Throne?

Kim Kardashian went to see Kanye West and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne Tour in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, and if reports are true, Kim and Ye are hooking up again. This isn’t the first time Kim and Kanye have been linked together. According to Amber Rose, Kim and Kanye hooked up after Amber and Yeezy split.

Amber Rose Dishes On Hooking Up With Reggie Bush, Kanye West Hooking Up With Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]

The reports are saying Kanye and Kim were spotted spending time with each other at the after party for Watch The Throne in Los Angeles. In addition to being super close most of the night, they are rumored to have left the club together. No one seems to know if they actually went home together, but the cloud of speculation is that they hooked up.

Black Women Hate Kim Kardashian For Dating Black Men? [VIDEO]

Do you think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian make a good couple? Maybe they were just having fun in the club … We’ll see!

Also On The Urban Daily: