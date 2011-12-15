Is Jay-Z A Hypocrite For Criticizing T-Pain About Autotune?

T-Pain made autotune hot with his long string of hits, and shots were fired by Jay-Z when he released “D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-Tune)” in 2009. But Kanye West has also used autotune extensively, and Jay-Z not only seems to avoid making the same criticism to ‘Ye, he joined forces with him.

In this exclusive interview, T-Pain talks about Jay-Z’s inconsistent criticism. Plus, T-Pain tells us who else have criticized him for using the autotune vocal effect so much.

Hear what T-Pain has to say in the video below, and check out his brand new album rEVOLVEr.

RELATED POSTS:

Kanye West Takes Jay-Z On A Tour Of Chicago [VIDEO]

Jay-Z & Kanye West Prepping Solo Albums And Watch The Throne 2? [VIDEO]

T-Pain Vs. “Chocolate Drop” (Kevin Hart) [RAP BATTLE]

Also On The Urban Daily: