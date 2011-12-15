Win A Copy of Idris Elba’s “LUTHER” Season 2 On DVD!

Everyone’s favorite (and sexiest) detective, DCI John Luther is back on the job! Two time Golden Globe nominee Idris Elba returns for another heart-season of the critically acclaimed BBC procedural “LUTHER.” Season 2 picks up a year after the climactic season finale: Alice is biding her time in a pysch ward, Ripley has been demoted to uniform duty, and Luther has been banished to dusty files, solving cold cases. Luther’s only source of comfort exists in his newfound friendship with Mark North–forever bonded by their grief over the loss of Zoe. Luther grabs his chance to redeem himself and make amends to the people closest to him, when he’s called back to duty; a new threat arrives in the form of a Punch-mask wearing serial killer terrorizing the streets of London.

The Urban Daily is giving away free copies of LUTHER 2 on DVD. For a chance to win, simply tweet this article on Twitter or retweet from The Urban Daily timeline (@TheUrbanDaily). Good luck!

