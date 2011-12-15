Is Janet Jackson’s Butt Too Big?

While we were all busy adoring Janet Jackson‘s beautiful face, smile, voice and curves, she was feeling self conscious of her body image! In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Miss Jackson revealed that she has dealt with weight issues since she was a child. She even said Michael used to tease her about her butt being too big!

When asked “What were you thinking in your head about your body image?” Janet responded “I didn’t like it.” She later said that her comfort foods include ice cream, chips and cookies.

Congrats to Janet for being the new face of Nutrisystem!

