What Michael Jackson Told Paris To Remember After He Died

Michael Jackson gave his daughter Paris a lot of advice during their relatively short time together, and he asked her to remember something after he died. Paris talks about what her father told her, and she also tells Ellen Degeneres was she thought about having to wear a mask when she was little, getting acting advice from MJ and how she’s being treated in school.

Check out the interview here, and get more details at HuffPost.

RELATED POSTS:

Beyonce Rocks Afro, Remembers Michael Jackson [VIDEO]

Michael Jackson’s Most Controversial Moments

Willow & Jaden Smith Mentoring Michael Jackson’s Kids

Also On The Urban Daily: