50 Cent enlisted vixen Diana Escotto (Mizz DR) for the visuals to his Bobby Womack remake of “If You Think You’re Lonely Now.” The Big 10 tune “Wait Until Tonight” shows off 50’s sexy side.

“I’m Curtis Mayfield, Marvin, the new Bobby Womack” said 50!

