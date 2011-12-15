Will “The Help” Win An Oscar After Golden Globe, SAG Noms?

Despite the criticism The Help has received, it’s turning out to be a major contender for the Academy Awards after receiving heavy nominations for the Golden Globe and SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards. In addition to receiving five and four nominations, respectively for highly coveted and respected awards, The Help was also acknowledged in major categories.

The SAG Awards are voted on by other actors, Viola Davis was recognized for her work in The Help in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category, and cast mates Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer are competing for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The entire cast of the film was honored, with a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Overall, The Help received more nominations for any other film or TV show this year. The SAG Awards will take place on January 29th in Los Angeles, and will air on TNT.

As for the Golden Globes, The Help received the second highest amount of nominations with five. Here’s who was acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their awards:

Best Motion Picture, Drama (The Help)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Viola Davis)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Jessica Chastain)

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (Octavia Spencer)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture (“The Living Proof,” Mary J. Blige, Thomas Newman, Harvey Mason Jr. and Damon Thomas)

Check out the Golden Globes when they air on NBC live from Los Angeles on January 15th.

The nominees for the Academy Awards will be revealed on January 24th, 2012 at 5:30 am in Los Angeles. Do you think The Help will receive nominations for film highest prize, an Oscar Award?

