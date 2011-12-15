CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

12 Days Of Ratchetness: When Eating Spaghetti Goes Wrong!

Leave a comment

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

When did riding the NYC subway become so dangerous? A young black girl was on the train, enjoying a plate of spaghetti when she was verbally attacked by an older white woman!

Things got physical after the unknown teen could stand no more!

***Editors Note***That old white lady was tough!

More Ratchetness:

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Mr. Ghetto Releases “The Walmart Song”

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Kimbella Gets Her A$$ Beat!

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Mama Jones Is Psychotic! [VIDEO]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: “Who You Finna Try” Meets “Superbass” [VIDEO]

The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Rebecca Black Releases “Friday”

orphan , ratchet

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close