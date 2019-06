Quirky, but thoroughly engaging, interviewer Nardwuar takes on Ghostface Killah during a recent tour stop in Vancouver. He asks Ghostface about fellow Staten Island artists Force MDs and UMCS, and Tony Starks really shares some interesting musical history.



RELATED POSTS:

Wiz Khalifa Mistakenly Disses Ghostface Over Fake Blog Post [AUDIO]

Raekwon, Ghostface Killah & Rick Ross “Molasses” [AUDIO]

Also On The Urban Daily: