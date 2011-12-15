Young Jeezy F/ Jill Scott “Trapped”

Young Jeezy seems to have taken a note from his nemesis Ricky Rozay’s playbook by hooking up with Jill Scott and producers J.U.S.T.I.C.E League for the survivors’ anthem, “Trapped.” The dark and soulful first single is from his long awaited fourth album TM103: Hustlerz Ambition, available Tuesday.

“The record with Jill Scott basically sums up my life in one song,” Jeezy told Rap-Up.com. “It’s basically saying I had humble beginnings, but where I came from, I feel like there was no way out.”

What do you think? Is it hot or not?

