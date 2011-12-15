Ashanti Announces New Record Deal

Ashanti has been missing in action from the R&B circuit, but after dropping a single yesterday featuring Busta Rhymes, the songstress has gotten the ball rolling on relaunching her career. She has partnered with eOne music to present her own record label, “Written Entertainment.”

Alan Grunblatt, President of eOne Music had this to say about the venture:

“eOne is proud to have a partnership with Ashanti and her label Written Entertainment. Ashanti truly has the independent entrepreneurial attitude that eOne was built on, and we’re thrilled to be working with her.”

Ashanti added:

“I’m so excited to have my own record label, Written Entertainment. With eOne as my distributor, I feel that their innovative and ambitious approach to the music industry, really gives my label a worldwide presence. They have the top radio people in the business and are hungry to win! The more I learned the business the more I knew this is what I wanted. Ownership is so important. As a business woman this was a great move for me!”

