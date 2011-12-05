WIN Michael Jackson: The Life Of An Icon & Blu-Ray Disc Player!

“Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon” is a documentary celebrating the late King Of Pop, and it’s your chance to see him like you never have before! His true story has never been told until now, and “Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon” includes all-new interviews with his mother Katherine Jackson as well as siblings Tito and Rebbie Jackson, family, friends and music legends such as Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick and many more.

Want to win “Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon” on Blu-ray along with a Blu-ray Player, courtesy of Universal Studios Home Entertainment? Just go to our Facebook page and leave a comment on the “Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon” post telling us why you want to win. We’ll select one winner … Good luck!

Michael Jackson: The Life Of An Icon Is Available HERE!

Blu-ray value $26.98 each

Blu-ray Player value $125 each

Prizing courtesy of Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Also On The Urban Daily: