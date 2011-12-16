What Made Mary J. Blige Cry

Mary J. Blige is now nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her contribution to The Help, and there was one scene in particular that made her cry. Take a look at MJB talk about the part of the film that moved her the most in this edition of “Coming Attractions” from TV One and TheUrbanDaily.

A Special Place In The South

