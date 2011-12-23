Fastest Canceled TV Shows Of 2011

Picking television shows that will go on to become massive hits is like the game of darts. You aim for the bull’s eye yet somehow wind up hitting the wall five feet away from your target.

Well, not all television shows that premiered this season ended up like that, but the ones in this piece did. For many TV shows it’s grand opening, grand closing within a few episodes. Here’s a look at the five television shows that came and went this year.

“The Playboy Club”

The Playboy Club was doomed from the start. Feminist groups rallied against the show because of its objectification of women. Parents Television Council called the show a "blatant attempt to obliterate any remaining standards of broadcast decency." Many were reluctant to watch for fear it was a microwaved version of the AMC 60s drama, Mad Men. They were right. Eddie Cibirian played a lawyer with ties to the mob and of course he was a womanizing ladies man. The plot and script were so weak that the show was canceled after three episodes. The only reason I tuned in to the dead on arrival series was to catch Naturi Naughton in the bunny costume. Call me thirsty all you want. You saw her in that sex scene in Notorious.

“In The Flow With Affion Crockett”

Fox announced Youtube funnyman, Affion Crockett, would be getting his very own sketch comedy show, people were hyped. His impressions of Drake and Jay-Z were spot on and his work on Wild'n Out was great too. However, Crockett became a victim of his past work overshadowing his new stuff. "In The Flow" was excellent with the ideas and lousy with the execution. After the first episode aired, everyone lost interest and people who didn't watch the first episode couldn't have cared less when the show got the axe due to poor ratings. Television just might not be Affion's avenue.

“Charlie’s Angels”

A huge trend for the past few years has been the rebooting of classic tv shows. 90210 is a hit for The CW, so every other network is following suit. Wrong move. ABC updated the Farrah Fawcett vehicle with a new twist–a black angel. The allure of seeing an angel that looked like us in conjunction with Mika Kelly's fine self couldn't save this sinking ship. There's no country for reboots of shows that have already run their course. When will Hollywood learn.

“Pan Am”

The ABC series centered around the relationships between the pilots and stewardesses of the iconic airline in the 60s. Though audiences were intrigued about the show, it didn’t live up to the hype. It got to a point where women only watched to see the fashions and plot how they could incorporate 60s style into their modern closets. But even that got boring after a while. Naturally, someone had to go. *Kevin Hart voice*

“State of Georgia”

Raven-Symone had lost the Cosby cuteness. Kids couldn't be bothered because they just wanted That's So Raven back. Raven-Symone got caught between a rock and a hard place. Raven-Symone's newest sitcom was the first of hers not have her audience be exclusively children. That's probably why the series was canceled after one season. When you're used to doing slapstick comedy, growing up can be a challenge. Adults weren't checking for the show because Raven-Symone had lost the Cosby cuteness. Kids couldn't be bothered because they just wanted That's So Raven back. Raven-Symone got caught between a rock and a hard place.

