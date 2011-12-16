Chaka Khan Gets Full Custody Of Granddaughter

Just when Chaka Khan thought she was finished raising children, she was granted full custody of her granddaughter.

If you remember, the legendary soul singer was granted temporary custody of her granddaughter Daija Jade Holland back in September after alleging Daija’s parents (including Khan’s son) were unable to properly care for her because of their extensive drug addictions. Documents filed in L.A. Superior court show Khan and her sister Tammy McCrary were awarded co-guardianship of the child.

It’s great to see somebody taking up the task to raise a child who’s seen and experienced things a young child should never be exposed to.

Check TMZ for more information.

