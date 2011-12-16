Mary J. Blige Stars In ‘Rock Of Ages’

Fresh on the heels of her Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, Mary J. Blige will be coming to a silver screen near you. She stars in the new movie musical, Rock of Ages.

The New Line Cinema release is based on the Broadway production where two people meet at a club on the Sunset Strip called Rock of Ages. The two fall in love and try to maintain a relationship over time while using 80s rock anthems to add emotion and depth. Blige stars as a bartender named Justice. Justice has has daughter in the film named Sherrie. Justice’s pivotal scene is when she sings “Harden My Heart.”

Rock of Ages also stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, and Julianne Hough. Adam Shankman is the director. His prior works include Bringing Down The House and the 2007 musical Hairspray. Rock of Ages will hit theaters on June 1, 2012.

