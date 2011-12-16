Maurice Manley Gives Barbering 101

The G-List is TheUrbanDaily.com’s annual celebration of 40 influential men from various walks of life who define what it means to be a trendsetter with style in their field.

Name: Maurice Manley

From: Los Angeles

Occupation: Barber

Affiliation: M Barbering

After one conversation with Maurice Manley, you’ll know the difference between an “executive barber” and someone who just cuts hair. For Manley, grooming involves a level of service that is often missing in the hustle and bustle of today’s barbering. With high-profile clients that range from Common to Dr. Conrad Murray, MM uses what he calls a “3 M Philosophy” approach to his business: Manicured, Meaningful and Message. Like everything else, it’s a business–a big one at that–and Maurice is already two steps ahead.

Is there anyone out there that you haven’t worked with yet, that you’d like to work with?

There’s a few. I would like to work with Will Smith. I haven’t had that opportunity yet, Martin [Lawrence] and Jamie Foxx.

You’re the second person to say Jamie Foxx. What gives? Is he due for a cut or something?

I just know that Jamie is a special situation. He’s losing hair. So I would like to see if I could work some magic around that. So he doesn’t have to do anything artificial.

Do you go to your celebrity clients or do they go to your shop?

My clientele is directed to the shop. There was a time years ago [when] I used to go to a lot of hotels. I travel quite often, but now I’m more settled. Every now and then, I’ll get a call and run out to someone. But it’s cheaper on the client if they come to me. Me having to leave and pack up? I gotta charge you.

Do you have your own product line? If not, what do you use on your clients?

I don’t have my own line. That’s something that I will be working on in the future. It depends on if I’m doing a cut. I have a certain technique that I do when I’m cutting the hair, when I’m looking to achieve a sharp crispy hairline. I will use 100 percent alcohol on the forehead which dries the skin and removes the oil. Then later on, I put my secret sauce, which makes the hairs straight and holds them firm in place. When I’m finished, I’ll spray this gloss on the hair–a mist–Just enough to give it that finishing touch. Depending on the hair texture, I use the pomade, if they have waves. Longer hair or someone that wears it curly, I use gel. I try to stay away from gel with alcohol, because it dries the scalp out, and it makes the scalp and hair extremely flaky, it’s just flaky from the alcohol. And it’s not good for the skin.

How is your treatment different for African-Americans versus White men?

Well, typically, the Caucasians have more of an oily skin than African-Americans. Their products are made for them, coinciding with their PH balance, which removes oils. So as African-Americans, if we use those same products, we’re stripping our skin of those oils, which we need because our skin is not as oily. The skin begins to crack, it itches, it’s dry. When the hair begins to push out the skin, the fiction creates the itchiness. When you scratch and it’s mixed with the bacteria from your nails, next thing you know you have a bubble face.

Reach out to Maurice Manley at mo@mbarbering.com

