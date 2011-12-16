Young Jeezy – “Nothin”

After several delays, it looks like Jeezy will finally be able to release his highly anticipated Thug Motivation 103. The Atlanta trapstar dropped a video for the track, “Nothin.”

In the G.Visuals directed clip, Pastor Jeezy delivers more verses of his street gospel. Jeezy continues to let the world know he made it from nothing and he isn’t going back to that. Also, he sends a message to any detractors. He reminds them that he doesn’t owe them a damn thing.

What are your thoughts on the video? Thug Motivation 103 hits stores on December 20th. Are you going to cop that album?

Spotted @ The Smoking Section.

