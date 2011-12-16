WTF: Whoopi Goldberg Farts During An Interview

In the latest installment of WTF news, Whoopi Goldberg passed gas in the middle of an interview with Claire Danes on The View. No matter what women say or how some guys try to act, women do fart. We’re just not used to seeing and hearing it done on national television. Whoopi didn’t even try to deny it. She quickly made a lame joke and jumped right back into the interview. Her co-host Joy Behar couldn’t wipe the smile off her face for the rest of the segment.

What would you do if you were in that situation? Has that ever happened to you? Sound off in the comments.

http://videos.mediaite.com/embed/player/?content=X37XXT1TBCF6LVV7&content_type=content_item&layout=&playlist_cid=&media_type=video&widget_type_cid=svp&read_more=1

Spotted @ Mediaite.

