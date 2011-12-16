The 12 Days Of Ratchetness: Hosea Chanchez Makes The Worst Rap Video EVER!

As the stockings are “hung by the chimney with care,” we at TheUrbanDaily are basking in Internet glory over the pure ratchetness that has surfaced over the year. We are taking a look back at these humorous, sometimes shocking instances over the next 12 days of Christmas so stay tuned!

Being Fat Is Now Illegal

This may have been a spoof for BET show “The Game” but even this satire filled video should be on the Ratchet list. Besides the fact that Hosea is rapping like MC Hammer in the 80’s, the video depicts black women in a negative light, adding BET to the production list just makes it worst!

