Why We May Not Hear Rick Ross’ “God Forgives I Don’t” Anytime Soon

Rick Ross isn’t talking about his latest solo album God Forgives I Don’t, and it may not be dropping as soon as we had hoped. The highly anticipated fourth project from The Boss was originally supposed to drop on December 13th, but was delayed after back-to-back seizures that halted his traveling to promote the project.

This is definitely bad news for those eagerly awaiting the new Rick Ross album, but there is some good news. There have been rumblings about him making a mixtape with Drake, and Rozay says it’s DEFINITELY a go.

This super collabo will be called Y.O.L.O., short for You Only Live Once, and if it’s anything like “Aston Martin Music,” it’s gonna be crazy good. Instead of releasing it for free, Ross is trying to get it in stores. Not a problem since it’s worth paying for. However, Ross has no news on when we can expect God Forgives I Don’t.

Find out what else Rozay has to say about Y.O.L.O., and see what’s up with Meek Mill in this video!