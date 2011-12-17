Vanessa Bryant Files For Divorce From Kobe

So much for a Merry Christmas. First Kobe loses Chris Paul and Lamar Odom in the same week, now his marriage is on the outs. According to TMZ his wife Vanessa Bryant has filed for divorce from The Black Mamba. They were married in April of 2001 and have two children.

Will Kobe Need This Packing Playlist?

Citing irreconcilable differences Bryant filed paperwork in Los Angeles. A source told TMZ that Kobe was allegedly unfaithful to Vanessa and she’d had enough. We can’t imagine what could be worse than the sexual assault charges he made her live through in 2003, but maybe looking at that $4 Million apology ring everyday got to be too much.

SEE THE COURT DOCUMENTS AT TMZ.com

RELATED POSTS:

Lamar Odom In Tears Over Failed Trade [AUDIO]

Are The Lakers Going After Dwight Howard And Chris Paul? [VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: