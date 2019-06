It seems like Ciara‘s becoming more known for hanging out with her famous friends than for making music, but this undiscovered song called “Swim” has just leaked. The way she sings some parts is reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.” Are you feeling “Swim” by Ciara?

