Waka Flocka Affiliate Slim Dunkin Shot Dead

Brick Squad affiliate Slim Dunkin (real name Mario Hamilton) was shot dead in Atlanta yesterday. He was on his way to appear in the “Push Ups” video for Gucci Mane and V-Nasty, a track he rapped on that appears on the duo’s street LP, ‘BAYTL.’ He was 20 years old.

Dunkin has appeared on a number of songs with Waka like “F–k the Club Up,” “Bang” and “Karma” all from Flocka’s 2010 debut Flockavelli.

Just five months ago, 20-year-old Slim and Waka Flocka Flame released their second joint mixtape, ‘Twin Towers 2.’ Dunkin was also featured on two tracks off Gucci and Waka’s ‘Ferrari Boyz’ LP, and he also performs on ‘F— You,’ on ‘BAYTL.’

According to reports Slim Dunkin got into an altercation with an individual who pulled a gun and shot him in the chest. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

