Willow Smith gave us a sneak peek at her new video “Fireball” a few weeks ago, but now we are treated to the full clip. Nicki Minaj rides shotgun on the song from Willow’s debut, Knees & Elbows, due April 13, 2012. (props to Missinfo.tv)

Willow Smith Stays Up late With Jimmy Fallon! [VIDEO]

Sneak Peek: Willow Smith Ft. Nicki Minaj “Fireball” Video

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Copying Lil Kim In Willow Smith’s Video [Photos]

Also On The Urban Daily: